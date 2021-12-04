wrestling / News
The Briscoes To Defend GCW Tag Team Titles At Blood on the Hills
Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that the Briscoe Brothers will defend the GCW tag team titles against Brody King and PCO at Blood on the Hills. The event happens on December 17 at Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. It will stream on FITE. Here’s the updated lineup:
* GCW World Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (c) vs. Brody King & PCO
* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green vs. BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch)
* Bandido vs. Alex Christian
* Jonathan Gresham vs. AJ Gray
* Tony Deppen vs. Jigsaw
* Jacob Fatu vs. Dark Sheik
*LA UPDATE*
Just Signed:
GCW Tag Title Match*
THE BRISCOES
vs
PCO/BRODY KING
Plus:
The Cardona's vs Bussy
Bandido vs Blake
Gresham vs AJ Gray
Deppen vs Jigsaw
Fatu vs Sheik
Limited Tickets Remain:https://t.co/rpqQ18VaT1
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Fri 12/17 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/iyxOoZcvT1
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Discontinuing Blu-Ray & DVDs In US & Canada Next Year
- Bryan Danielson On WWE Overreacting When AEW Started, Potentially Forming Faction In AEW
- Note On WWE’s Plans For Rebranding Elias, Nixed Randy Savage-Style Gimmick
- More Details On The Young Bucks’ Deal With AEW, Which Wrestlers Have Similar Deals