The Briscoes To Defend GCW Tag Team Titles At Blood on the Hills

Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that the Briscoe Brothers will defend the GCW tag team titles against Brody King and PCO at Blood on the Hills. The event happens on December 17 at Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. It will stream on FITE. Here’s the updated lineup:

* GCW World Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (c) vs. Brody King & PCO

* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green vs. BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch)

* Bandido vs. Alex Christian

* Jonathan Gresham vs. AJ Gray

* Tony Deppen vs. Jigsaw

* Jacob Fatu vs. Dark Sheik