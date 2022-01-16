wrestling / News
The Briscoes To Defend GCW Tag Team Titles In Open Challenge At The WRLD On GCW
The Briscoes have declared an open challenge for the GCW Tag Team Championships at next weekend’s The WRLD On GCW. At Saturday night’s GCW Say You Will, Mark and Jay Briscoe issued the open challenge following their successful defense against John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley.
You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs next Sunday from the Hammerstein Ballroom on FITE TV and PPV:
* GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Homicide
* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers vs. TBD
* Gringo Loco, Arez, and Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido, Laredo Kid, and ASF
* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch
* Jeff Jarrett vs. EFFY
* Matt Cardona (with Chelsea Green) vs. Joey Janela
* Eddie Kingston vs. AJ Gray
The Briscoes have issued an open challenge for the Hammerstein Ballroom next week!! 👀#TheWrldOnGCW #GCWSayYouWill pic.twitter.com/dQTnkbimKW
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022
