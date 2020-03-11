The Briscoes vs. Rush and Dragon Lee Announced for ROH Battlestarr 2020

– ROH Wrestling has announced the first matchup for the Battlestarr 2020 event in April. It will be The Briscoes vs. Rush and Dragon Lee. You can check out the full announcement below. The event is scheduled for New York City on April 23 at Terminal 5.

BRISCOES VERSUS RUSH/DRAGON LEE II SET FOR BATTLESTARR 2020

Last summer, a dream match pitting the Briscoes against RUSH and Dragon Lee tore the house down and had the wrestling word buzzing. The much-anticipated rematch between the two brother tandems has finally been signed, and it will go down at Battlestarr 2020 in New York City on April 23.

In the teams’ first meeting, which took place in Philadelphia on June 29, RUSH and Lee prevailed in a wild match that had the crowd whipped into a frenzy right from the opening bell.

The Briscoes are determined to avenge the loss as they build their case for an opportunity to win their 12th ROH World Tag Team Championship.

RUSH and Lee are at the top of their game, however. RUSH regained the ROH World Title at Gateway To Honor on Feb. 29 and Lee is the reigning ROH World Television Champion. The two of them and Kenny King form La Faccion Ingobernable, which has quickly become the dominant faction in ROH.

This is one match you definitely will not want to miss!

Join us live in New York City or streaming for HonorClub to witness Briscoes-RUSH/Dragon Lee II, the quarterfinals of the Pure Title tournament and what is sure to be a star-studded card!