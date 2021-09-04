The Bump Host Evan T. Mack Departs WWE

PWInsider reports that Evan T. Mack, one of the hosts of WWE’s web series The Bump, left the company this past week. He was not included on Wednesday’s episode. According to Mack’s post on Twitter, it didn’t seem like he wanted to leave.

He wrote: “Gone fam… unceremoniously… a shame.”

The current hosts of the program include Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla.