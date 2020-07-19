wrestling / News

The Bump Previews WWE’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins The Bump

WWE’s The Bump has posted their livestream preview of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules online, and you can see it below. The show released its livestream this morning which features Seth Rollins, D-Von Dudley, Bob Holly, and Kenny Smith talking about tonight’s PPV.

We’ll have live coverage of Extreme Rules tonight starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Extreme Rules, The Bump, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading