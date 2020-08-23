wrestling / News
The Bump Previews SummerSlam In New Video
August 23, 2020 | Posted by
WWE’s The Bump returns today for a special preview of SummerSlam, and the video is online. You can check out the video below, which features Zelina Vega, Andrade & Angel Garza, Shelton Benjamin & Bobby Lashley, Mark Henry and Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month
- AJ Styles Denies That Joseph Park’s Stats & Analytics Were WWE Taking a Shot at AEW
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Suggested Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels Match At SummerSlam 2005, Whether Both Stars Were Receptive To It
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally