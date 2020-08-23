wrestling / News

The Bump Previews SummerSlam In New Video

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bump SummerSlam

WWE’s The Bump returns today for a special preview of SummerSlam, and the video is online. You can check out the video below, which features Zelina Vega, Andrade & Angel Garza, Shelton Benjamin & Bobby Lashley, Mark Henry and Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora:

