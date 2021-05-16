wrestling / News
The Bump’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash Preview Is Online
May 16, 2021 | Posted by
WrestleMania Backlash is tonight, and The Bump’s preview of the WWE PPV is now online. You can see the video below for the preview show, which kicks off at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT and will feature Jinder Mahal, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode:
More Trending Stories
- New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms
- Tommy Dreamer, Taz, Steve Corino & More React to New Jack’s Passing
- Booker T Reveals His Picks For Best Backstage Shoot Fights He’s Seen In Wrestling
- Notes On Last Week’s Smackdown: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Went Off-Script, Details On Who Was Backstage