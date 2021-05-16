wrestling / News

The Bump’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash Preview Is Online

May 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania Backlash is tonight, and The Bump’s preview of the WWE PPV is now online. You can see the video below for the preview show, which kicks off at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT and will feature Jinder Mahal, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode:

