The Bunny Set To Star In Lifetime Movie

In a post on Twitter, The Bunny revealed that she has been in the Tampa Bay area shooting a new movie for Lifetime. The film will be called Bad Tenant. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the film began shooting in late October and wrapped up early this month. Bunny will also star in the local film commissions marketing campaign for the movie.

Producer David Yates said: “They just don’t just want to bring movies here. They want movies that bring people here and I support that. People visit places they see on television and in movies. People visit places promoted by social media influencers. We combined the two with this movie. They are talented actresses. They also have large social media following. That’s win-win.”