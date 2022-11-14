The Bunny Would Love To Have Rosemary In AEW

The Bunny has a history with Rosemary, and she says she’d like to see the Impact star come over to AEW. The Bunny and Rosemary had a long association in Impact where Bunny was known as Allie, which led to the latter “dying” on-screen. Bunny spoke with Grue Rume for a new interview and was asked about the idea of Rosemary jumping to AEW, and you can see some highlights below:

On wanting to team with Rosemary in AEW: “I have said this from the very beginning. I wish I could grab Rosemary and throw her in my back pocket and take her with me everywhere. I mean, it would be a dream come true to reunite with her, I love her to death. And I feel like there is a lot of unresolved things that we can definitely explore. So I’m always in favor of Rosemary coming to AEW. I, you know, I pray for that. So maybe one day, never say never.”

On how Rosemary would fit in AEW: “I think she would fit in perfectly with me and Penelope, actually. Because we’re a little — we’re all a little out there. So I feel like that would be a nice little group.”

