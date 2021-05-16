The Bushwhackers On What Vince McMahon Told Them About Being Babyfaces

In an interview with Fightful, The Bushwhackers spoke about Vince McMahon telling them that they could be babyfaces in the WWF because none of his faces were ‘pretty.’ The two had been vicious heels called the Sheepherders before they arrived in the company. Here are highlights:

Butch on being told they would be babyfaces: “I’ve always had a different type of walk. Cut a long story short, I was born with pretty screwed up feet. If I’d been a horse, they would’ve shot me. But, luckily I wasn’t a horse and I said, ‘Hey, wait a minute! I’m okay! I can do it!” So, they didn’t shoot me. So, over the years I developed different ways to get around. The arms used to go a bit and everything. If you watch some of the old Sheepherder days, I used to fight back then with the arms swinging. Well, when we went to do the Bushwhacker thing and Vince says, ‘We want to turn you into babyfaces,’ and I said, ‘Wow.’ I hopped up on the bench, put my face about six inches from Vince’s face and I said, ‘Vince, if you can make babyfaces out of these faces and these heads, you go right ahead. We’re ready’ Cousin Luke will tell you the rest.”

Luke on what happened next: “Vince turned around and he said, ‘Look at the mugs on my top babyfaces. Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan.’ He says, ‘They haven’t got the prettiest mugs.’ That’s what he said. When Butch says, ‘Go for it,’ of course, I had the old trainer’s thought. ‘Cause I had been in the business doing behind the scenes booking at that and right away I said, ‘Bring us in as heels and turn us babyfaces.’ I learned straight away then, you don’t tell Cesar what to do. If he says, ‘You’re coming in and I’m gonna make you babyfaces,’ that’s what he does. So, he brought us in for the next eight months and every week he brought us in for a day. We cut small vignettes, you know, two minute movies, three minute movies. We cut so many each time we came in and he ran those on all his television. In those days, it was before the scandal in 1992. This was ’88, so it was before the scandal. So, he had about 190 stations like NBC, ABC, CBS and all around the country, plus he had the USA network and that. So, he ran these vignettes. There was no Monday Night RAW then. It was another show on Monday night. He ran these vignettes on all the shows. A lot of people said to us afterwards they didn’t know that it was us. Then the people that did the [wrestling], ‘How can you go from the Sheepherders, bloodiest tag team in North America to being two clowns in the ring?’ All we had to say was, ‘Money.’ We were businessmen. We knew this was a new break for us.”