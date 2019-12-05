The Butcher and The Blade Making In-Ring Debut on Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– The Butcher and The Blade will compete in their first match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced tonight that the team, who debuted last week by attacking Cody, will face Cody and QT Marshall. MJF picked Cody’s partner at Cody’s request, and revealed that he sent the new team after Cody last week.

The match joins the previously announced Street Fight between the Young Bucks and Santana & Ortiz for nexty week’s episode.