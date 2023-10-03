wrestling / News
The Butcher Says Bryan Danielson Is One Of The Best In The Ring and Outside Of It
The Butcher is a big fan of Bryan Danielson, praising him as the best wrestler in the ring and one of the best out of it. The AEW roster member sung Danielson’s praises during an appearance on NotSam Wrestling, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On Danielson’s in-ring skills: “I don’t think there’s a pro wrestler even close. I think that his gap is like, he can do everything. How do you get better than that? You can put him in comedy, you can put him in deathmatch, you can put him in technical, that dude does everything good. Everyone should watch that guy wrestle.”
On Danielson as a person: “On top of that, there’s not a bad bone in that dude’s body. He’s one of the best. At any point in time, you can pull that dude aside and have any type of conversation, either he’ll give you advice — he’s nurtured me before. He’s done everything.”
