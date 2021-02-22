The Butcher On Coming Up With Idea For Team With The Blade, Decision To Join AEW

In a recent interview with fellow AEW star Miro, The Butcher discussed coming up with the idea for his team with The Blade, joining AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

The Butcher on coming up with the idea for his team with The Blade: “It’s crazy because I always envision first before I do just to see if it all makes sense. I came up with these two weird characters based on 90s movies specialty thugs. This isn’t like the main heel, this is the guy you’ve gotta beat to get to the heel. When the local guys can’t get it done, they’ve gotta call the weird dudes from Milwaukee, and then come. They have weird characteristics that are never explained, like a monocule and a weird mask. They’re just hitmen for hire. That literally is it.

“It’s so funny because people ask me, ‘What is your character?’ I’m just like, ‘Watch any 90s action movie, and a character like me will show up.’ That’s the whole thing. I just told it to Jesse [The Blade] because he’s such a 90s movie buff and I’m a 90s movie buff. I was like, ‘Let’s just be weird dudes that never get anything explained. We’re gonna call ourselves The Butcher and The Blade. You’re gonna always refer to me as Butch, and I’m gonna always refer to you as Blade.’ That’s it. I think at the time, he was just trying to get wrestling back because he was so down. So, he was like, ‘Sure, I’ll take the ride with you, man.'”

On the decision to join AEW: “I was so scared. When Cody gave us the call, me and my girlfriend had a really serious talk about it because I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready for this.’ This was a huge life step and these people see something in me, and I can’t say no. Then, I had to go to my band and be like, ‘Guys, this gonna be a bit weird because I now have two things that are gonna take me away from home, and I need to be home.’ We had a great conversation about it. My dudes were super, super supportive. I missed my first Every Time I Die show because of AEW. I was the only member that had not missed a show in 23 years. I got to wrestle DDP, and it was cool.”

