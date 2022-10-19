The Butcher on Having to Eat Four Powerbombs From Wardlow

– During a recent event at the Ohio Fan Fest (via Otherworldly Culture), AEW star The Butcher discussed facing Wardlow on AEW Dynamite on the April 20, 2022 episode. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The BUtcher on facing Wardlow: “My favorite type of wrestling is big meaty dudes. Like Stan Hansen, just going back to dudes beating each other up. I get so excited for those matches. That match, I was so nervous because I knew it was going to end with four powerbombs. You’re just like, ‘Oh man, four powerbombs?’ I remember, I was doing sick things in my head like, ‘If I take one powerbomb on the outside, he most certainly can’t powerbomb me four times.’ I was like trying to pitch being powerbomed down the ramp, getting powerbombed through the timekeepers table, getting powerbombed into the guardrail, powerbombed onto concrete.”

On wanting to take just one bad powerbomb instead of four: “So I just take one, but a real bad one that accumulates to four [laughs]. To be honest, it was awesome. It was everything I wanted it to be. It was my little All Japan three-minute match where I got beat. For any wrestler to tell you it’s ‘me, me, me, me.’ That’s such bologna. Hearing the crowd cheer his name over and over, only meant they wanted to see him beat someone up. That was cool. Being in the ring for stuff like that, it feels great because I knew where his head was at.”