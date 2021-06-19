wrestling / News

The Butcher Reveals He Saved A Drowning Chipmunk

June 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark The Butcher and The Blade

In a post on Twitter, The Butcher revealed that he saved a drowning chipmunk earlier this week, but is still the baddest guy in AEW.

He wrote: “I saved a drowning chipmunk this morning. That’s good universe vibes. Lil buddy just needed a nice blanket and a walnut.

I didn’t do that, but i did push on her tiny chest to pump the water out.

I’m still the baddest MF’er in @aew, i just like tiny animals.

