wrestling / News
The Callis Family Beats Golden Lovers & Chris Jericho At AEW WrestleDream
Don Callis’ family got one over on The Golden Lovers and Chris Jericho, defeating the trio at AEW WrestleDream. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara and Will Ospreay beat Jericho, Kota Ibushi and Kemmy Omega on Sunday’s PPV. Guevara got the pinfall after Callis hit Jericho with his own bat while referee Aubrey Edwards was dealing with distraction from Ospreay.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
A stand-off between all competitors, and an homage to Inoki-san!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@IAmJericho | @KennyOmegaManX | @ibushi_kota | @sammyguevara | @takesoup | @willospreay pic.twitter.com/mvU8r8ygzN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Takeshita-line connects and Don Callis approves!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@takesoup | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/ulO0wyQKag
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Jericho is unstoppable right now!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/1KatLwJRjJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Le Golden Sex Gods?
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@IAmJericho | @ibushi_kota pic.twitter.com/V1bG3tdlIh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Kenny Omega SOARS!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@KennyOmegaManX pic.twitter.com/jF9p9UDIA8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Sammy Guevara with the shooting star press!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/2Cr4Uai3VL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Takeshita has been waiting eleven years for this moment!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@ibushi_kota | @takesoup pic.twitter.com/RjMgIaS90V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
