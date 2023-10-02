The Callis Family Beats Golden Lovers & Chris Jericho At AEW WrestleDream

Don Callis’ family got one over on The Golden Lovers and Chris Jericho, defeating the trio at AEW WrestleDream. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara and Will Ospreay beat Jericho, Kota Ibushi and Kemmy Omega on Sunday’s PPV. Guevara got the pinfall after Callis hit Jericho with his own bat while referee Aubrey Edwards was dealing with distraction from Ospreay.

