wrestling / News
The Collective 2022 Adds Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 & More
The Collective 2022 has added a few more events to its lineup, including Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 and more. Barnett announced on Twitter that his event will take place at the GCW independent extravaganza taking place over WrestleMania 38 weekend, as you can see below.
Also newly announced for the events were a Glory Pro Wrestling event and a Mission Pro Wrestling show. You can see the announcements and the updated schedule below:
March 31
* 11 AM: Glory Pro Wrestling
* 3 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8
* 8 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1
* 11:59 PM: For The Culture
April 1
* 8 PM: Gringo Loco’s THE WRLD on LUCHA
April 2
* 12:01 AM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2
* 3 PM: Mission Pro Wrestling
Thursday, March 31st at 3pm
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport returns to Wrestlemania Week and the Collective. pic.twitter.com/cbiGnlqBcT
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 1, 2022
🚨 ⚡️ ANNOUNCMENT ⚡️ 🚨
MISSION PRO will be at @GCWrestling_ @collective2022 Fair Park in Dallas on Saturday, April 2 at 3 PM!
More info & tickets coming soon!
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! #MissionPro #MissionProWrestling pic.twitter.com/lVTJbqZ0Ne
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) January 28, 2022
The territory has never been hotter now let's show the world what St. Louis style professional wrestling is all about!
Kicking off @collective2022
Dallas, TX
Thursday March 31st 11:00 AM
Ticket info coming very soon pic.twitter.com/h12AlLDmN7
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) January 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Announces End of Relationship With Wendy Barlow
- Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Men Did Bret Hart Defend Titles Against?
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title