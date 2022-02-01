wrestling / News

The Collective 2022 Adds Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 & More

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 8

The Collective 2022 has added a few more events to its lineup, including Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 and more. Barnett announced on Twitter that his event will take place at the GCW independent extravaganza taking place over WrestleMania 38 weekend, as you can see below.

Also newly announced for the events were a Glory Pro Wrestling event and a Mission Pro Wrestling show. You can see the announcements and the updated schedule below:

March 31

* 11 AM: Glory Pro Wrestling
* 3 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8
* 8 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1
* 11:59 PM: For The Culture

April 1

* 8 PM: Gringo Loco’s THE WRLD on LUCHA

April 2

* 12:01 AM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2
* 3 PM: Mission Pro Wrestling

