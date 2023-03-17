wrestling / News

The Coven Captures Knockouts Tag Team Titles On Impact Wrestling

March 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling The Coven Taylor Wilde KiLynn King Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

We have new Knockouts Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Coven, KiLynn King & Taylor Wilde, defeated The Death Dollz to win the titles on Thursday night’s show. Taya Valkyrie, who made her AEW debut on Wednesday, took the pinfall in the match.

This is Wilde’s third run with the titles and King’s first. The Death Dollz’ reign ends at 161 days, having won the titles at Bound for Glory in October.

