The Coven Captures Knockouts Tag Team Titles On Impact Wrestling

We have new Knockouts Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Coven, KiLynn King & Taylor Wilde, defeated The Death Dollz to win the titles on Thursday night’s show. Taya Valkyrie, who made her AEW debut on Wednesday, took the pinfall in the match.

This is Wilde’s third run with the titles and King’s first. The Death Dollz’ reign ends at 161 days, having won the titles at Bound for Glory in October.