The Crash Announces Four-Way Match For MLW Co-Promoted Show

The Crash Lucha Libre has announced a big four-way match for the show it’s co-promoting with MLW next month. As you can see below, the company announced that Andrade vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Fénix vs. Taurus for the September 11th event in Tijuana.

Taurus is signed with AAA but has been appearing for Impact as part of Decay, while Vikingo is also signed with AAA. Fenix and Andrade are both AEW stars and are set to compete in matches at All Out.