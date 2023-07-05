The Creed Brothers Forced To Leave WWE NXT After Loss to Dyad

The Creed Brothers’ NXT run is over, as they lost a Loser Leaves NXT match to The Dyad on this week’s show. Brutus and Julius Creed fell to the Schism tag team after a man in a Schism mask headbutted Julius, leading to Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid taking Julius down for the pin.

The Creeds are former NXT Tag Team Champions and were members of the Diamond Mine stable along with Ivy Nile, who will be staying on the brand.