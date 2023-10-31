The Creed Brothers Get Win In Main Roster Debut On WWE Raw

The Creed Brothers are 1 – 0 on the WWE main roster, picking up a win on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Julius and Brutus Creed defeated Alpha Academy on tonight’s show, picking up the victory after hitting Otis with an Avalanche Brutus Ball. The two teams shook hands in the ring after the match in a show of respect.

It’s not clear if this is a full promotion to the main roster at this time. Either way The Creeds are not done with NXT quite yet, as they are set to face Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza in a Tables, Ladders, & Scares match at NXT Halloween Havoc night two on Tuesday.

