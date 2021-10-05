The Crusher To Be Inducted Into Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame

AWA legend The Crusher is set to be inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame. PWInsider reports that the late AWA star will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Crusherfest 2021 on October 9th at 2:30 PM CT in Milwaukee.

The Crusher, aka Reggie Lisowski, was previously inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Crusherfest, the second of its time, will feature music, wrestling, and more. Proceeds from the event go to the upkeep of the city’s Crusher statue.