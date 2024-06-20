wrestling / News
The CW Announces Premiere Date For WWE NXT
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
Deadline reports that The CW has set a premiere date for WWE NXT, which will debut on the network on October 1. The show will air from 8-10 PM ET, the same time as it does now on USA.
