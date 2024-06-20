wrestling / News

The CW Announces Premiere Date For WWE NXT

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo Image Credit: WWE

Deadline reports that The CW has set a premiere date for WWE NXT, which will debut on the network on October 1. The show will air from 8-10 PM ET, the same time as it does now on USA.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading