wrestling / News
The CW Hypes Move for WWE NXT With New Videos
August 21, 2024 | Posted by
– The CW has begun hyping the upcoming move for WWE NXT TV with new videos and Superstar profiles. NXT’s weekly TV show debuts on Tuesday, October 1 on The CW. You can view some of those clips below:
