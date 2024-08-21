wrestling / News

The CW Hypes Move for WWE NXT With New Videos

August 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT CW Image Credit: WWE

The CW has begun hyping the upcoming move for WWE NXT TV with new videos and Superstar profiles. NXT’s weekly TV show debuts on Tuesday, October 1 on The CW. You can view some of those clips below:




More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, The CW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading