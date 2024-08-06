The CW Network Hypes WWE NXT Going On The Road

The CW Network touted the premiere of WWE NXT this October in a new press release. The CW Network issued the following:

THE CW NETWORK TO LAUNCH “WWE NXT” WITH LIVE ARENA SHOWS IN CHICAGO & ST. LOUIS

First NXT Events on The CW to Air Live from Allstate Arena with CM Punk in Chicago on Tuesday, October 1 and Enterprise Center with Randy Orton in St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8

BURBANK, CA (AUGUST 6, 2024) – The CW Network and WWE(R) today announced NXT will travel to Allstate Arena in Chicago on Tuesday, October 1, and the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8, as part of its highly anticipated broadcast television debut on The CW Network. NXT will make its live debut on The CW on Tuesday, October 1 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Additionally, the live arena shows will feature special appearances by WWE Superstar CM Punk in Chicago and WWE Superstar Randy Orton in St. Louis.

Tickets for both events go on sale Thursday, August 15, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available starting Wednesday, August 14, at 10 a.m. local time. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: http://www.wwe.com/nxt-on-cw-presale.

In November 2023, The CW Network and WWE announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT wrestling to broadcast television for the first time ever. As the exclusive home of NXT, The CW will air 52 live weekly events throughout the season.

Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90 percent of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner. Led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, NXT is popular with younger audiences. Year-to-date, NXT’s average viewership is up 20 percent among Adults 18-49. WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Charlotte Flair have come up through NXT.

NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW Network, including ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football and LIV Golf. The CW is also home to the Emmy(R) Award-winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in Fall 2024. The network will soon offer more than 500 hours of sports programming year-round.

About The CW Network

The CW is America’s fifth major broadcast network and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week in addition to over 300 hours of sports per year as the broadcast home to LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football games, “Inside the NFL,” and WWE NXT and NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in Fall 2024. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 100 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming, live streaming of LIV Golf tournaments and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

About WWE

WWE(R) is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.