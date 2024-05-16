The CW President Says WWE RAW and Smackdown Were Too Expensive To Get

As previously reported, WWE NXT will be moving to the CW this October, although it will remain in its usual Tuesday night timeslot. In an interview with Variety, CW President Dennis Miller said that the network would not have been able to afford either RAW or Smackdown. RAW will be moving to Netflix next year, while Smackdown is going to the USA Network.

Miller said: “We knew that ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ were a little bit beyond our budget here. Then if you look, we have a lot of sports where we have kind of that next tier moving into the first tier here, whether it’s the Xfinity races leading into the Cup, or it’s NXT leading into ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown.’ So it just started to fit. Then over the course of a couple of months, we went back and forth and got the deal done.“