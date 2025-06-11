wrestling / News

The CW Releases Full Matches From Last Night’s WWE NXT

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Jacy Jayne Fatal Influence 6-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

The CW Network, the current TV home for WWE NXT, has released several full matches from last night’s episode. They include:

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Jasper Troy
* NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lainey Reid
* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Sean Legacy
* Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair

