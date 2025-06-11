wrestling / News
The CW Releases Full Matches From Last Night’s WWE NXT
June 11, 2025 | Posted by
The CW Network, the current TV home for WWE NXT, has released several full matches from last night’s episode. They include:
* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Jasper Troy
* NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lainey Reid
* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Sean Legacy
* Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair
