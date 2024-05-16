The CW Reveals Fall Schedule, WWE NXT Stays on Tuesdays

The CW had its upfront presentation today for the fall 2024 season, and WWE NXT will be sticking to its Tuesday timeslot. The show currently airs on Tuesdays on the USA Network, but will move to the CW in October.

The network said of the show in its press release: “Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90% of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner. Led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, NXT is popular with younger audiences, ranking No. 1 in cable primetime on Tuesday nights among Adults 18-49 and 18-34. WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have come up through NXT.”