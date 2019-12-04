The Dark Order Comment On Mixed Reaction To AEW Run

In an interview with Fightful, The Dark Order (Stu Grayson and Evil Uno) spoke about the ‘mixed reaction’ they have received since they started their run in AEW. Here are highlights:

Uno on the reaction to them: “Publicly, it’s been mixed. But anything professionally has been very good. We’re here for the long run. It’s only been six weeks of TV. Of course you don’t know much about us now, but that’s by design. We’re supposed to be mysterious. Just wait and see and I promise there will be answers eventually.”

Grayson on patience: “It’s a question of patience. Most fans want to know who we are and everything we’re going to do. But it’s just starting. In the first few episodes of season one, you can’t have the spoiler of season ten. There’s so much to come. If you’re confused now, be confused. That’s okay.”

Uno on how much control they have over their characters: “I wouldn’t say it’s a 50/50 split — it’s been more sided to us, which is crazy to think about because we’re on national TV and in a large company. We didn’t anticipate to have so much control on how we’re presented. There are TV executives and TV time and constraints, but we’ve had a really good amount of input.”

Grayson on being in control of their story: “We have rather good control over what we want to do and how we’re doing it. Obviously, there’s still a lot of criteria. TNT has to agree. The Young Bucks have to be okay with it. There’s a lot of stuff. But thus far, we have been very in control of the things we have been doing.”