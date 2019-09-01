wrestling / News

The Dark Order Earn Bye In AEW Tag Team Tournament At AEW All Out (Video)

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Fight For the Fallen Dark Order

The Dark Order earned a first round bye in the upcoming AEW Tag Team Tournament by defeating the Best Friends at AEW All Out. The finals of the tournament are set to take place October 30th in Charleston, West Virginia.

