wrestling / News
The Dark Order Earn Bye In AEW Tag Team Tournament At AEW All Out (Video)
The Dark Order earned a first round bye in the upcoming AEW Tag Team Tournament by defeating the Best Friends at AEW All Out. The finals of the tournament are set to take place October 30th in Charleston, West Virginia.
Highlights of the match are below.
.@trentylocks and @SexyChuckieT got their hug in and for one brief moment, all was right with the world. #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/23WW5I2UC9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
.@SexyChuckieT making it look easy 💪 #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/NAVt6bgjzZ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/GTD2KcWBUH
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
.@SexyChuckieT with an Awful Waffle direct from Camp Anawanna! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/hZHKUx4pOJ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
