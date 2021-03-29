The Dark Order Wants To Give John Silver A New Arm In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features The Dark Order wanting to give John Silver a new arm, Brandon Cutler questioning The Young Bucks, and much more. Here are the Being the Elite highlights:

* Private Party discuss their “It Ain’t Water” drink and then turn their attention to the situation with Butcher, Blade, and Bunny. Matt Hardy assures them he has things under control. Private Party still has questions, and we see footage of Hardy changing into Broken Matt and Big Money Matt to appeal to Butcher, Blade, and Bunny’s interests.

* Matt Jackson is with his kids at the most recent AEW Dynamite tapings.

* Brandon Cutler gives Matt the pieces of the skateboard decks he got several weeks ago. Matt searches for the AEW skateboard guys, and there are clips of Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Ryan Nemeth, Angelico, and Jack Evans doing various skateboard-related things.

* Luchasaurus bumps into Cezar Bononi backstage.

* Marko Stunt talking with Griff Garrison, and Marko says he wants to accomplish some AEW firsts. Marko wants to break AEW’s Spanish announce table, and Alex Abrahantes warns the others as Marko wanders around in the background before they chase him off.

* The Dark Order and Hangman Page aren’t happy about John Silver’s loss. Evil Uno claims Silver may need a new arm, and Page says they have good arms that they could give him.

* Big Swole with a Public Swole Announcement, and she instructs everyone on how to wear their masks.

* Dark Order is about to cut 5’s arm off with a chainsaw, but Silver shows up. Silver is upset he lost and doesn’t want 5’s arm. Silver then says he wants 5’s manhood, so they act like they’re chopping it off and a shrimp falls to the floor.

* Karl Anderson is trying to figure out why Doc Gallows is in a bad mood. Gallows is pissed at Anderson for taping his hands together and then flips him off.

* Cutler is icing his knee and the Young Bucks say he should be proud of himself. Cutler isn’t having it and thinks they’re just content with their success. Cutler calls them out for Dark Order taking over BTE and wonders if Don Callis was right about them not being the best versions of themselves.