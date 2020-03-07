wrestling / News
The Dark Order Releases New Message, Teases Matt Hardy
– The official AEW Twitter account released a new message from The Dark Order today. Interestingly enough, the first letter of the first word from each line of the statement spells out “Matt Hardy.” You can check out the message below. The message reads as follows:
MADE FROM THE VOID OF HOPELESSNESS
AND FROM TIME SPENT AWAY WITH THE SHADOWS
THIS IS WHAT IT TOOK FOR ME TO ARRIVE
THE CALLING….
HELLO?
ARE YOU THERE?
READY & WAITING
DARK ORDER WELCOMES ME
YOU ARE HERE
The new message seems to suggest that Hardy could in fact be The Exalted One, the unknown leader of The Dark Order. As previously reported, Hardy became a free agent this month and said he’s in talks with every major wrestling company, including AEW. Additionally, AEW stars, The Young Bucks, appeared in a Matt Hardy video he released earlier this week.
