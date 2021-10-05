The Dark Order Reunites on Latest Being The Elite (Recap)

The Dark Order is back together, and they had a full reunion to close out this week’s Being the Elite. You can see the full video below, plus a recap:

* We start off Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks walking shopping. Kenny jokes that Nick has the look of a guy that doesn’t want to wrestle, and Matt talk about how he’s spent a lot of money on shoes and they just didn’t have anything he was looking for. He says he’s bought seven pairs of shoes in the last five days and mocks people who consider it “cringe” to just watch the trio going around buying shoes. Omega insults guys who skip past the shopping scenes.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Bucks head to Rochester for Dynamite and Rampage, and of course do some more shoe shopping. When they get back to the rental car, they find that the back window is broken. Matt says that some other wrestlers had the same thing happen to them, and talk about how lucky they are that they didn’t leave anything in the car. Cutler complains that they’ll have to get to the airport sooner than planned so they can explain it to the rental company. They talk about how other wrestlers found their own cars broken into and their stuff strewn around the street.

* 2point0 are back with their show as BTE Champions and cut a promo about their next title defense, talking about how wins on AEW mean nothing and how they had some conversations and need to know who steers the ship for the BTE Championship. They decide to have an eight-person double elimination tournament to determine the next title shot.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds are backstage looking for a new friend. Alex spots Adam Cole and they approach him, proposing a friendship. Cole says he appreciates it but he already has some friends. Silver points out that his friends killed him, but he doesn’t remember that or even dying. SIlver says they’re both all about the boobs, and Cole clarifies he’s all about the Boom. Alex says that if they’re friends he has to shave his head so they don’t have multiple people with long hair. Cole tells him to “eat s**t” and walks off.

* We then get clips from Dynamite of the Elite coming out to the ring from Cutler’s POV. The group heels it up and they aren’t happy as Bryan Danielson comes out and calls for a rematch, and says Omega doesn’t have enough balls for a rematch. Omega yells about how he has balls but the crowd chants “Kenny No-Balls.” Danielson challenges any of the Elite to a match and Omega suggests he come into the ring, and Danielson brings out his allies. The Elite bails.

* The Elite are then backstage showing off their temp tattoos, and Gallows rubs some lotion on them. Anderson says that Sour Boy is gone since he got his flu shot, but he eats some sour Nerds and Sour Boys return.

* Back to the Hollywood Hills, where Ryan Nemeth is at the HollyShorts Film Festival. He’s in the middle of an interview for his new movie Heel when the interviewer asks what happened with Michelle on that night. Nemeth starts seeing things, but the interviewer actually asked what other projects he has lined up. We then get some footage from the screening of the movie.

* We then see highlights of Nick Jackson’s match with Bryan Danielson on AEW Rampage from Cutler’s perspective.

* The Dark Order is hanging out backstage being good with each other. Anna Jay walks up and shoves Stu Grayson over some backstage equipment and the group welcomes her. She replies, “I’m back, you little bitches!” The group cheers and heads off to eat as we cut out.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.