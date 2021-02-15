The Dark Order Try To Recruit Sting & Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara Set For BTE Title Defense On Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features The Dark Order trying to recruit Sting and Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara announcing a BTE title defense, and much more. Here are the Being the Elite highlights:

* Matt Jackson is sitting with other AEW stars at the airport while waiting for their pilot. They consider driving, and then Matt discusses Air Dior sneakers.

* Highlights of Matt Hardy’s storyline with Private Party and the tag team losing their match at Impact’s No Surrender pay-per-view. Hardy is unhappy with them, and the team leave him voicemails.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds head to the rafters to recruit Sting and Darby Allin, and instead, see Chaos Project. Silver plays up Luther actually being Sting and Serpentico actually being Allin as Reynolds pulls him away as they walk off.

* The Bunny and Penelope Ford are playing a game as Brandon Cutler comes up to them. He walks off and calls them names, and they’re unhappy with him.

* The Dark Order at pleased that Alex Abrahantes drank the Koolaid, and then there’s a showdown with Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Dasha Gonzalez making their way towards the group for a Karate Kid-style showdown.

* Evil Uno is trying to figure out why Hangman Page is associating himself with Matt Hardy. Anna Jay thinks they’re better without Page in the group.

* Scorpio Sky, Griff Garrison, and Chaos Project are among those who dance for Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose in the #ViciousVixens auditions.

* Cutler is asleep at the airport, with Nick Jackson telling a story about almost missing a flight because of Cutler sleeping at the airport.

* Guevara announces that he’s going to defend the BTE Championship tomorrow on his vlog.