wrestling / News

The Dark Order Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Fight For the Fallen Dark Order

The Dark Order found itself in the mood to spread holiday cheer, wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Thursday night. Anna Jay and Evil Uno both posted photos of the Dark Order, sending fans some Christmas well-wishes:

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

“Evil Uno wishes you a Happy Holidays.”

The Dark Order, Jeremy Thomas

