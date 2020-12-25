The Dark Order Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas

The Dark Order found itself in the mood to spread holiday cheer, wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Thursday night. Anna Jay and Evil Uno both posted photos of the Dark Order, sending fans some Christmas well-wishes:

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours.” “Evil Uno wishes you a Happy Holidays.”

