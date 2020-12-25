wrestling / News
The Dark Order Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas
December 24, 2020 | Posted by
The Dark Order found itself in the mood to spread holiday cheer, wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Thursday night. Anna Jay and Evil Uno both posted photos of the Dark Order, sending fans some Christmas well-wishes:
“Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”
“Evil Uno wishes you a Happy Holidays.”
Merry Christmas from our family to yours😈❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ZCvFI0Awb
— Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 25, 2020
Evil Uno wishes you a Happy Holidays. pic.twitter.com/zeSJOHnhUt
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 25, 2020
