The Ding Dongs To Make Rare Appearance At The Gathering 6

TMart Promotions has announced that the former NWA tag team, The Ding Dongs (Richard Sartain & Greg Evans), will be making a rare appearance at The Gathering 6 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The team will be at the Highspots booth on Saturday, August 2nd only. It was also announced that they will be in their masks for photo opportunities. The Gathering 6 takes place from July 30th to August 3rd at the Hilton University Place.