The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out

The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV.

The finish came when Hangman Page went for a Buckshot Lariat while Silver, the legal man, was holding Omega for the move. Omega dropped to the group and Page hit Silver, which allowed Omega to cover for the pinfall.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

Kenny Omega gets tagged in and faces off with Hangman Adam Page!

Hangman Adam Page takes it to Kenny Omega!

What a violent exchange between Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page!!!