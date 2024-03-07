The Elite’s ‘Debut’ & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

The Elite will make their “debut” on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced the following for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, & Jeff Jarrett vs. House Of Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

* Chris Jericho vs. Titan (Of CMLL)

* Mariah May vs. TBA

* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada debut as the The Elite

* Toni Storm presents the Toni Award