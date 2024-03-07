wrestling / News
The Elite’s ‘Debut’ & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
March 6, 2024 | Posted by
The Elite will make their “debut” on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced the following for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, & Jeff Jarrett vs. House Of Black
* Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor
* Chris Jericho vs. Titan (Of CMLL)
* Mariah May vs. TBA
* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada debut as the The Elite
* Toni Storm presents the Toni Award