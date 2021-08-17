The Elite Get Fired Up About Sports on Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite sees Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks decided to flex their muscles on the basketball court. You can see the video for the episode below, along with a recap:

* We start off with Kenny Omega coming out for his match with Christian on AEW Rampage. The Bucks watch concerned and talk about how they might have to come out and use their steel chair to help Omega, and then we get footage from the match of the Bucks coming out and giving Omega the chair, which backfires when Christian hits the Killswitch on the chair for the win. Afterward, the three are backstage and the Bucks try to console Omega by saying they can’t believe Christian won by cheating. Brandon says he saw the pin was clean and gets shut up. Omega is dejected and keeps repeating that he’s the Belt Collector.

Nick says that he hates to break the news to Omega that he has to go to AAA and lose that title to Andrade. Omega freaks out and says “Did Ric Flair say so? Is that why? Or did Charlotte say so!” Omega is pissed.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Bucks and Cutler are heading out to travel to TV and we get a montage of them heading to Pittsburch, where they go shopping for new clothes and ring gear including a Foot Locker visit.

* Backstage, Leva Bates is hanging out and sees Peter Avalon doing the Say Anything, but there’s no music. She says she doesn’t hear anything and he says “SHHHH! It’s our entrance music.” Alex Reynolds walks up and puts his arm around Leva and Peter looks depressed about it.

* The Bucks and Omega are in their dressing room and say their match is up next. Nick tells a posing Matt that they have to go, and Matt walks in. The other Matt is Karl Anderson, doing the Sour Boy gimmick. They emphasize that the gimmick is the worst.

* We see Cutler’s footage from The Elite’s match against Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers, as well as The Good Brothers’ Impact World Tag Team Title defense against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. Cutler is attacked by Frankie Kazarian and dragged to the back.

* Cutler is then seen coming into the locker room where the Elite are and asks them what happened, and they say they don’t care. They tell him they’re going, and they show off their new shoes.

* Ryan Nemeth is “Somewhere in the Hollywood Hills” according to the location card. He’s chilling by the pool when a guy comes up and gives him some cream as well as some scripts to read. Nemeth says he’s not doing that anymore, and the guy says that the Cream stuff is fun, but it doesn’t pay the bills. Nemeth says he’s not doing it for fame or fun or money, but to challenge cinema and make fine art, not Marvel cookie cutter bulls**t. Nemeth asks the guy his name and we finally learn that it’s Milk. Nemeth tells Milk to drain the pool by tonight and fill it with cream.

* Stu and Evil Uno are arguing with Colt Cabana about how they got abandoned by the rest of the Dark Order. They quickly realize that Cutler is filming, and Colt runs up and punches him, making him cry.

* Karl Anderson says goodbye to the Elite and does new Elite handshake, which Matt calls the “new Too Sweet.”

* Don Callis and Kenny Omega goof around town, with Omega playing video slots. He wins $3.75 and gets very excited about it. The rest of the group plays some slots too, and then we see them hanging out at the mall where they find some AEW toys in a store. Matt says that he’d stopped looking at Wal-Mart and then looks over the AEW figures in the store.

* Back in the dressing room, the Elite talk about their trios match, which they won but Omega is pissed that everyone is talking about Dante Martin’s performance. And the same happened last week when they beat up Hangman Page and everybody is just talking about being mad about Page while they mocked The Elite’s basketball skills. .He cuts a promo rant about how many guys have tried to make it in wrestling and how if you want to be in The Elite, you have to be able to play “real sports” like ice hockey and beach volleyball. He says that they bring their basketball hoop wherever they go and talks about how there are 300 guys backstage who “can’t do s**t,” and how 75% of the roster is from WWE, which means that “they failed at some real sport” and they’re going to show them up.

* They go to the court where Cutler and Nakazawa are warming up, and Omega steals the ball. He says, “You guys want to play on our court? Big hot shots, You guys thought you were something big in WWE. Come into my house? Try to invade my promotion?” Cutler counters that he wasn’t in WWE. Matt and Omega play basketball against Nakazawa and Cutler, with Nick helping out his Elite brethren. The Elite win after they triple superkick Cutler and the ball goes on an epic journey all the way back to get into the hoop.

