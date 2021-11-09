The Elite Take Hot Jelly Bean Challenge On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, with the Elite doing a hot jelly bean challenge and more. You can see the video and a recap below:

* The Young Bucks and Adam Cole are hanging out and they get ready to film some promos for advertisements. The trio cut several promos hyping up AEW Dynamite and Rampage and their match vs. Jungle Express and Christian Cage.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* Matt Jackson goes shopping for shows in Kansas City with Kenny Omega. Kenny says he’s matched his outfit really well and needs a pair to fit them, and shows off the shoes he’s currently wearing. Kenny and the Bucks get something to drink and show off their bags of shoes.

* 2point0 are backstage when Aubrey Edwards comes up and says that they are in the new update for AEW Elite General Manager. She shows off how they look in the game and they ask about their stats. She vaguely says their stats are good and “comfortably midcard.” The two get pissed and try to bribe Aubrey to boost them in the game. She takes the money, but only says she’ll think about it.

* Nick Jackson tells the camera that he’s been getting a lot of spam calls, and so he’s now answering in fake voices. He uses a high-pitched voice to screw with the callers.

* While headed to St. Louis, Nick is icing his heel and talking about how he got hurt when Luchasaurus threw him off the stage. He jokes that hopefully Tony Atlas isn’t watching BTE because he has a foot fetish. Nick says Luchasaurus can “f**k off” and says he has to get x-ray and might be off Full Gear because of it.

* Nick Jackson and Brandon Cutler are in St. Louis headed to the casino, but with Nick’s foot hurt he decides they should take a horse and carriage ride. They film while getting the ride, and Nick said he didn’t want to wait for an Uber. They play at the casino and Nick says the horse is good luck, and he wins $1,000. We also see Orange Cassidy playing slots.

* Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy are watching a recent BTE of Wheeler Yuta getting choked out by Kris Statlander. Yuta walks in and sees what they’re watching, and he’s pissed about it until he realizes Statlander is in the room. She appears behind him and chokes him out again, says “F**k you,” and leaves.

* The Bucks are at the St. Louis Archway and proceed to talk about how they were at the casino until 4 AM. Matt says he hung out in the hotel and watched Candyman which he didn’t like. Nick goes and takes a photo with fans, and we then get footage of the Bucks riding around the area.

* Matt walks up to Nick and asks how his heel is, and he says he’s cleared for the match. He says Jurassic Park will be in their first five star match, which wouldn’t have happened if he was injured. Matt says he’s hobbling with crutches and in pain, but he’ll be in the match. He notes that if fans see Nick selling the injury, it’s because it’s not a sell and is real. They then talk about older wrestlers who start up podcasts where they make money complaining about people exposing the business while they themselves expose the business and then bait people online.

* It’s Sammy Guevara vs. Colt Cabana in the BTE Tournament, with Sammy saying he’ll win and eventually win back the title for his vlog. They play table football and Sammy wins to advance to the next round.

* Adam Cole and the Bucks are talking as they prepare for a backstage segment. They talk about being tired and then step up to do the promo.

* Adam Cole comes out of a bathroom in his hotel room, finding John Silver and Alex Reynolds laying in his bed. He gets pissed and tells them to leave. They refuse and he says he wanted to see them anyway because he wants to know how it felt for him to embarrass them on Rampage. Cole decides to rename them as John Stupid and Alex Reject. He tells Alex to shave his head and Silver to shave his beard, and then tells them to manage each other’s buttholes. They let it slide and says that Cole needs something catchy like a new catchphrase. They come up with some really bad ones and he just gets pissed and says “I hate my life” while walking out.

* Cole and the Bucks decide to try out the Jelly Belly Bean Boozled challenge, Spicy Edition. You spin a dial and eat the jelly bean you land on. Matt spins first and gets Siracha, which he says is definitely hot but it’s the most mild. Nick gets the same one and says it’s pretty damn hot. Cole spins and gets Siracha as well. He says it does have a kick. They go again and Matt gets the worst one. He eats it and says it wasn’t that bad, but it’s burning all the way down, and it gets worse after the fact. Nick gets the middle one on the heat scale and says it’s way worse than Siracha. Cole gets the single step above Siracha.

They do one more round and then make Cutler spin. He says he’s a wuss with hot foods and gets habanero, the fourth-hottest. Orange Cassidy comes up and takes a spin, he gets the hottest, called Ghost Reaper. He reacts, but is otherwise able to maintain his demeanor. He eventually takes off his glasses and says, “Oh, this is a nightmare.”

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.