AEW News: More On The Elite Not Appearing on Dynamite Tonight, Note On Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe, New Japan Talents In The US

– PWInsider confirms previous reports that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will not appear live on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. It does not mention CM Punk for tonight’s episode, which is in his hometown of CM Punk. The Elite are reportedly set for pre-taped segments.

– Jeff Jarrett previously cut a promo for his Concession Stand Brawl with Mark Briscoe tonight, and said if he lost he would leave AEW. However, that is not the planned stipulation for tonight. It was a promo that was pulled out and later pulled. Jarrett did several promos and the incorrect one was released. There were never plans for the match to have that stipulation.

– There are several NJPW talents in the US for the show, including Tomohiro Ishii.