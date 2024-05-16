The Elite React To Darby Allin’s Return on AEW Dynamite, Promise To Do What Mt. Everest Couldn’t

As previously reported, Darby Allin made his return on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, joining ‘Team AEW’ against The Elite for Anarchy in the Arena. The two teams clash at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 26. Allin has been out of action since March, when he suffered a broken foot. He also had a broken nose after getting hit by a bus. In a digital exclusive, The Elite commented on Allin’s return and the notion that the group is called ‘Team AEW’ at all.

Matthew Jackson said: “We keep picking these guys off one by one, and they’re like cockroaches. Eddie Kingston goes bye-bye, but then another guy, Darby Allin, steps up to the plate. What is your freaking problem? ”

Jack Perry added: “Honestly, I was wondering who was gonna be stupid enough to fill in for Eddie Kingston. It really shouldn’t be a surprise at all that it was Darby Allin. You know, Darby, the universe doesn’t seem to like you too much these days. You break your foot, you get hit by a bus. Now, you’re in Anarchy in the Arena. It seems to me like maybe the universe is calling us to finish you off.”

Matt said: “You know what makes me sick is, they say that you’re Team AEW. Team AEW? are you kidding me? We invented AEW. I came up with the name in a group chat. Remember that, Tony [Khan]? Team AEW? [The Elite] is Team AEW. You’re looking at it. Team Elite. Team AEW. We’re trying to clean this damn place up, rid the toxicity, the poison that has been in this company for the last few months. Then what happens when we finally start to clean [it]? A guy like Darby Allin shows up.”

You can see the full clip and more quotes below.