The Elite Reacts to CM Punk’s Debut, Stage Kenny Omega Intervention on Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, with The Elite reacting to CM Punk’s debut and growing concerned about Kenny Omega’s wellbeing. You can see the video below, plus some highlights:

* We start off in the United Center with footage of the crowd chanting for Punk and Rampage going live. Punk waits in the bank until his music hits and he comes out to the ramp. We then see Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks watching Punk from a monitor and are annoyed, with Omega saying, “Talk, talk, talk…”

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Bucks head to Houston for Dynamite. We see Cutler’s camera viewpoint coming out with the Elite, as well as some clips from the tag team match with Jurassic Express. We also see Omega’s attack and One-Winged Angel on Christian Cage after the match.

* After the show, the Bucks are showing off their shoes to the camera when Omega walks up and they apologize about their trying to give him a chair which led to his losing the Impact World Title to Cage. Omega says it’s water under the bridge and he retained the AAA Mega Championship in Mexico, it’s all good. Matt says that he still feels bad about it and offers to take Kenny shopping, but Omega says he went on his own and feels better, showing off his new kicks. They’re Yeezys and not Nikes. He leaves and the Bucks and Cutler are concerned about Omega, with Nick asking if he lost his mind after losing the title. Matt says they need to fix this right now, and they decide on an intervention.

* Leva Bates and Alex Reynolds is hanging in a hotel. A knock sounds on the door and it’s Sammy Guevara doing the Love Actually thing, saying to say it’s Cutler. Guevara runs through the cards and it’s from Peter Avalon speaking words of appreciation until they go off-track and say that BTE is the superior vlog. Guevara gets pissed and walks off, and Avalon walks away but Bates follows him. She asks if he’s going to pick up the cards and he says yes.

* The Bucks and Good Brothers are chilling, and the Bucks are glad that Karl is hanging with them and “not the other guy” (aka Sour Boy). Anderson takes a drink to prove it’s not him, and he doesn’t turn into Sour Boy. As they talk, Matt starts brushing his hair to Muzak. Gallows pisses in Anderson’s drink during that and when Anderson drinks it, he turns into Sour Boy, and the Bucks complain while cracking up.

* In the Hollywood Hills, Ryan Nemeth is holding his breath and he comes up, asking Milk how long it was. Milk says it was 47 seconds. Nemeth says while he was down there he had a vision about being in an egg and hatching, but when he hatched he wasn’t a bird but cream. That reminded him that we aren’t all individuals; we’re all connected, and we’re all cream. He tries to hold his breath again.

* We get another Dom Toretto quote to precede the Best Friends reviewing the tape of Yuta Wheeler’s loss to Matt Hardy. Cassidy closes Yuta’s laptop for him and Chuck nodes to Kris Statlander, who chokes Yuta out for not kicking out.

* The Elite are making their way through Chicago before Rampage and do some shopping, for shoes of course. They show off their shoes at the arena and talk about how much they spend on their shoes.

* We get a look at the United Center as the Elite tour their way through, checking out the Bulls’ locker room and more.

* 2point0 are running around looking for Jeff Farmer, the fake Sting, because they still think the AEW Sting isn’t Steve Borden. They find John Silver chilling in a shower. Silver tells them to do the Sting call and they try, but can’t get it right. Silver yells “Yo bitch!” and gets a response so 2point0 chases off in that direction.

* The Elite are backstage and do pull-ups on the bar.

* Finally, we get footage of Cutler and the Bucks watching the tag team tournament match from the stage before closing out.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.