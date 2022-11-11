wrestling / News

The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out The Elite, Kenny Omega Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.

When the show was created, it was made with the trio in mind.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Elite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading