The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
When the show was created, it was made with the trio in mind.
