The Elite To Make Return at AEW Full Gear In Trios Title Match

The Elite are set to make their return to AEW at Full Gear in a match for the Trios Tag Team Championships. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will return to AEW TV for the first time since All Out, battling Death Triangle for the Trios Titles.

The Elite were crowned the inaugural champions at All Out, but were stripped of the titles due to their involvement in the backstage altercation with CM Punk that followed the PPV. Death Triangle then won the titles on the next week’s Dynamite.

We’ll have an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s show.