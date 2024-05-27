The Elite Wins a Fiery, Chaotic Anarchy in the Arena Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW Double Or Nothing ended with a violent, fire-infused Anarchy in the Arena match, and The Elite came out on top. The Young Bucks, Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada deafted Team AEW — Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR — in the wild main event bout to continue their tyrannical reign over the company. The match included Allin using a flamethrower on Perry and then Allin later being hung upside down over the ring. Perry made it back in the ring and nailed Danielson to get the pinfall.

You can see highlights from the match below.