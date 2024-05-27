wrestling / News
The Elite Wins a Fiery, Chaotic Anarchy in the Arena Match At AEW Double Or Nothing
AEW Double Or Nothing ended with a violent, fire-infused Anarchy in the Arena match, and The Elite came out on top. The Young Bucks, Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada deafted Team AEW — Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR — in the wild main event bout to continue their tyrannical reign over the company. The match included Allin using a flamethrower on Perry and then Allin later being hung upside down over the ring. Perry made it back in the ring and nailed Danielson to get the pinfall.
You can see highlights from the match below.
This. Is. ANARCHY. IN. THE. ARENA!
Order #AEWDoN on PPV right now!
💻: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🔗: https://t.co/GTkwK7GBIn@youngbucks | @rainmakerxokada | @boy_myth_legend@bryandanielson | @daxftr | @cashwheelerftr | @darbyallin pic.twitter.com/AXRWWAN6xt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
There could not be a more appropriate song as Anarchy unfolds here at the @MGMGrand!
Order #AEWDoN on PPV right now!
💻: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🔗: https://t.co/GTkwK7GBIn@youngbucks | @rainmakerxokada@bryandanielson | @daxftr | @cashwheelerftr pic.twitter.com/Zw05vB4p6S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
Jack Perry and Darby Allin take the fight outside!
Order #AEWDoN on PPV right now!
💻: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🔗: https://t.co/GTkwK7GBIn@boy_myth_legend | @darbyallin pic.twitter.com/P5GPcEj59J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
Did Jack Perry just run over Darby Allin?!?!
Order #AEWDoN on PPV right now!
💻: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🔗: https://t.co/GTkwK7GBIn@boy_myth_legend | @darbyallin pic.twitter.com/qrq82IPLlN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
The EVPs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson let the chips fall where they may!
Order #AEWDoN on PPV right now!
💻: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🔗: https://t.co/GTkwK7GBIn@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/H6TxMQbMKk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
Jack Perry has GONE TOO FAR!!!
Order #AEWDoN on PPV right now!
💻: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🔗: https://t.co/GTkwK7GBIn@TonyKhan | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/FyF6bKT35v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
Just unbelievable behavior from the EVPs.
Order #AEWDoN on PPV right now!
💻: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🔗: https://t.co/GTkwK7GBIn@youngbucks | @darbyallin pic.twitter.com/DDR0Q7eysY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
