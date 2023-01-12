The Elite Capture World Trios Titles in AEW Dynamite Main Event

The Elite are once again the AEW World Trios Champions following the conclusion of their Best of Seven series with Death Triangle on this week’s Dynamite. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated PAC and Lucha Bros on Wednesday’s show in a Ladder Match to win the best of seven series four matches to three.

By winning the series, the three won the titles that they initially won at AEW All Out. The three were stripped of the titles on the Dynamite after All Out due to the backstage altercation that took place following the PPV. Death Triangle’s reign ends at 126 days, having won the vacant titles by defeating Best Friends on that week’s episode of Dynamite.