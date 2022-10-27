wrestling / News

The Elite’s Return Teased In Video On AEW Dynamite

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elite AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

The Elite look to be heading back to AEW as seen in a video on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The video, as you can see below, aired on tonight’s show and depicted the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in some of their biggest AEW moments being erased from the screen.

It was noted earlier tonight that the Elite are expected to return soon, and PWInsider reports that they are backstage at tonight’s show.

