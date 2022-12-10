wrestling / News
The Embassy Win ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles At Final Battle
Another title changed hands at ROH Final Battle, as the Embassy defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles. The team, which features Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony, managed to hit a triple powerbomb on one of the Boys to get the pin.
Castle and the Boys ended their second reign at 140 days after winning them at Death Before Dishonor on July 23. This is the first reign for the Embassy.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
The #ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship is on the line, as the challengers #TheEmbassy, make their way to the ring! @briancagegmsi @toaliona @TheKaun @PrinceKingNana
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/G2jeqdkFLR
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
The #AEW World 6-Man Tag Team Champions are here to defend the titles!@TheDaltonCastle & #TheBoys @TateTwinBrent @TateTwinBrandon
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVnhNRo0
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/jA4buRvz1X
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
.@TheDaltonCastle and #TheBoys are FIRED UP for this championship match!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/HbbdLArXRu
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Power of #TheEmbassy on display!@TheKaun @ToaLiona @BrianCagegmsi
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVnhNRo0
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/RfAWW06nNe
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Peacock Power!! @TheDaltonCastle
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/zDe4cxvmGe
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
#TheEmbassy turn the tides!@TheKaun @ToaLiona @BrianCagegmsi
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/r3W8QdH2h5
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
#ANDNEW 💪@briancagegmsi & #GatesOfAgony @thekaun @ToaLiona are the #ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions!!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
