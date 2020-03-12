wrestling / News
The Exalted One Reveal Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Blood & Guts Match In Two Weeks
AEW will reveal the Exalted One on next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on this week’s episode that the Exalted One will be revealed at last on next week’s show.
In addition, The Inner Circle will battle The Elite in the previously-announced Blood & Guts match in two weeks. The rules were revealed this week and are as follows:
* Two rings, one cage.
* Two men enter the cage for five minutes, after which another participant enters every two minutes
* Once all ten men have entered the cage, the winner can be decided by submission or surrender only.
Dynamite takes place in Rochester, New York next week and airs live on TNT.
#AEWDynamite: Blood & Guts Newark, NJ | @PruCenter – March 25th!
It's the #InnerCircle vs. #TheElite in your main event!
Rules will be announced this tonight on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/vCEKt2Swor
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Today Is The End and the Beginning, Comments on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Return
- Dark Side of the Ring Producer On Their Approach to the Chris Benoit Episode, Chris Jericho’s Involvement In the Show
- Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE