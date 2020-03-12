The Exalted One Reveal Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Blood & Guts Match In Two Weeks

AEW will reveal the Exalted One on next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on this week’s episode that the Exalted One will be revealed at last on next week’s show.

In addition, The Inner Circle will battle The Elite in the previously-announced Blood & Guts match in two weeks. The rules were revealed this week and are as follows:

* Two rings, one cage.

* Two men enter the cage for five minutes, after which another participant enters every two minutes

* Once all ten men have entered the cage, the winner can be decided by submission or surrender only.

Dynamite takes place in Rochester, New York next week and airs live on TNT.